Senior Media consultant Mike Ssegawa has shared a piece of advice to former NTV Uganda presenter Sheila Gashumba, who thinks that cohabiting with new ‘bae’ is better than working for less.

On Friday, Sheila lamented on social media how her father Frank Gashumba made the world think that she was rich, earning a lot from TV, brand ambassador gigs and hair extension business yet she was just struggling.

“My father used to tell the world that I was the most paid TV presenter in Uganda, but I was earning 50k per show. I was living a lie. The whole world thought I was successful and rich, but I was struggling,” Sheila tweeted.

She further claimed that being at home as a perfect wife to Marcus Lwanga aka God’s Plan is much more paying than the peanuts she was getting out working on TV.

But according to Ssegawa, it might be true that TV pays less, but Sheila shouldn’t forget that its TV that exposed her to the lavish lifestyle she’s living with God’s Plan.

“This reflection on her life shows Sheila is starting to grow up. But she missed a point on how many doors are open to her for being a Tv presenter. Its not the 50k paid per show, but how that hour of television has created for her,” Ssegawa said.

He further advised the current house wife that its good to stop living a lie, but remember that even the child to the wealthiest man in Uganda, Rajiv Ruparelia, works so hard yet his father Sudir has everything he might need.

“The second point, is for Sheila to stop living a lie and start being real. Young and wealthy people like Rajiv work hard as if they’re just starting yet his dad (Sudhir) has more than he needs all his entire life.”

Adding that “I don’t get it when Sheila sit around Serena and smoke Shisha, posing like she has arrived because her dad says she’s Rich! Rich kids work hard to maintain the status quo.”

For that and many other reasons, Sheila should just be grateful to his father for he put a strong foundation on which she’s standing now, instead of saying that he was push to live a lie.

“I think Sheila is being disrespectful to her dad. The man has done so much for her including defending her all through from an aggressive media. He has protected her like the best dad would. Now to blame Frank is very unfair and unfortunate.”