Faded socialite Shanitah Namuyimbwa famously known as Bad Black has landed a juicy gig with the Ministry of Health (MoH) to sensitise sex workers and desperate women against sleeping with truck drivers who transport cargo to and out of Uganda.

In the health campaign supported by United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) and the World Health Organization (WHO), MoH is working around the clock to ensure that truck drivers from Tanzania, Kenya and Rwanda do not spread Covid19 to Ugandan communities.

The Ministry has identified sex workers as one of the groups that have continued to covertly make contact with these cargo transporters some of whom might be Coronavirus positive but not showing any symptoms.

After looking around the entire country for a woman that would appeal to sex workers to stop selling their bodies to truck drivers, the team developing public education and sensitization messages zeroed down on Bad Blac, a self confessed sex worker for the deal that is expected to be worth millions of Shillings.

The socialite, who was jailed years ago after she was convicted of fleecing her British boyfriend David Greenhalgh of Shs11bn, has already started on the gig, telling girls and women involved in sex work that health is more important than wealth.

“I want to appeal to all the ladies, especially those along the border points to keep away from truck drivers. Please avoid any form of contact with them during this period of fighting the against Covid19 disease that has spread to the world. Don’t allow those truck drivers to touch you or get near you,” said Bad Black in one the sensitization videos released by the Health Ministry.

She also called on Ugandans to continue observing preventive measures announced by President Yoweri Museveni and the Ministry in order to stop the spread of Covid19 so that normal life can resume.