Swangz Avenue’s boss, also music legend Benon Mugumbya, has pledged to help singer Edrisa Musuuza aka Eddy Kenzo who is ‘starving’ in Ivory Coast.

On several occasions, Kenzo has been crying on the internet after he got lock out of the country, following President Museveni’s directive that put Uganda on a total lockdown as a mean of controlling the spread of coronavirus.

This left Kenzo lamenting on social media on how he is starving and out of money due to Ivory Coast’s high cost of living.

And although people think that Kenzo is crying only to attract media attention, Benon feels that the general public shouldn’t take Kenzo’s cries for granted.

Through his social media page on Wednesday, Benon promised to send some upkeep to the ‘tweyagale’ singer to help him solve his financial problems on the foreign land.

“Kenzo has been on my mind lately, we can easily downplay his situation on the assumptions ‘yamalayo’, ‘yakikuba’ so he should be fine but what if he is not? What if he needs us? I am just thinking how about you (the person reading this) and I contribute to his upkeep while in ivory coast,”

He said the little money which will be collected will help Kenzo greatly.

“I don’t know if I look like a wannabe but I just feel concerned”, he added.