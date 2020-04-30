Barely two weeks since renowned media personality Faridah Nakazibwe surprised the country when she vented her anger against the Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga because of the way MPs had shared public funds amongst themselves. Her venomous words have rebounded to hit her twitter victim – Speaker Kadaga with a shocking precision.

“But don’t come to us crying after being used and dumped like a ngabo condom.” Were the remarks from the NTV Mwasuzemutya host which sparked off a public uproar, with many castigating the language used against the person of the Speaker of Parliament. Although the tweet received some occasional nodes from mainly anti government Ugandans, the deafening cries in disapproval prompted Nakazibwe to issue a public apology.

As we speak now, Nakazibwe must be regretting why she had not waited to apologize for the remarks after the president’s twelfth address on COVID19 finally proved that her prophecy had eventually come to pass. Kadaga had been used and dumped.

Commenting on the Shs20 million for the MPs to fight coronavirus, Museveni said that Kadaga and the MPs had slipped into a trap that they urgently needed to get themselves out of. He had thus ordered that the money be sent to the Members’ respective district covid19 task forces as the only way to sort the mess.

The President whose anger against Kadaga and the MPs visibly seemed not to have subsided went on to say that for those who had used the money wrongly would be forced to pay it back once the office of the auditor general reveals any discrepancies.

” The Accounting officers will handle the matter of how the money was spent and if we establish that it was spent wrongly, they will pay it back. We can recover it from their salaries,” Museveni remarked.

Whether or not Museveni meant any real reprimand for the house dominated by his NRM MPs or it’s just a ploy to quell public anger remains to be a discussion for the future. What stands out of the remarks however is that Kadaga had been used. She had put herself into a trap out of which President Museveni was trying to help her.

The big question of the day therefore remains; who exactly set up the trap for the speaker? Was it the MPs, the executive, the cabinet, or the President himself?