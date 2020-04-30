Tanzanian bongo Flava star Diamond Platnumz has claimed he started behaving like a responsible man the moment Kenyan radio presenter, commercial model and recording artist Tanasha Donna Oketch came into his life but was disappointed that the relationship did not last longer because his baby mama chose a different path.

For over a year, Tanasha Donna and Diamond Platnumz had been in a relationship that even saw the couple welcome a baby boy they named Naseeb Junior six months ago.

But weeks ago, their relationship ended over Diamond’s alleged cheating expeditions, with some reports claiming he was seeing a sexy video vixen that featured in his ‘Jeje’ song. However, Diamond Platnumz has come out to deny ever sleeping with the vixen.

“She never caught me red handed… Seriously, it was during the time I was with Tanasha that I decided to do away with all my past childish behavior and dedicated my time to her,” the ‘gere’ singer told Wasafi Good Morning Program this week.

He also swore that he had planned to marry Tanasha so he could spend the rest of his life with her but some irreconcilable differences had thrown their relationship on the rock, prompting them to decide on taking a break.

“I seriously wanted to marry Tanasha at 100 per cent or even one million per cent and that was why if someone spoke bad of her, I would simply post her picture as a clear message of how I love and respect her,” explained Diamond Platnumz.

“We simply decided to give each other space or maybe, each of us, must take own route… We differed on how to prepare for our future. We did not arrive at an amicable decision on this subject. She wanted this and I wanted that. So, I said maybe each of us wants time to reflect on the right path for us to take. Maybe, it was God’s plan but maybe we may come back and be together.”

Previously, Tanasha made it clear she would not pay Diamond Platnumz back for his sins but would fight evil with good deeds and wait for God to make her shine internationally because “I knew God wasn’t sleeping. He always wins.”