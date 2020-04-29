Have you seen the new body shape of singer Irene Namubiru? I guess you’re surprised by her new looks.

Namubiru has always been ‘straight’ from top to bottom, but to everyone’s surprise, the singer has grown big bums and hips (curves).

Confident about her new shape, Namubiru has used all chances to post her new curvy body on social media, something that left her fans wondering where she got this ‘Kardashian’ figure.

Although she has not yet confirmed if this curvy body shape is a result of plastic surgery or exercise, one of her fan attributed this figure transformation on Namubiru’s new found friendship with socialite Zari Hassan.

Namubiru and Zari became tight buddies during the Tulambule Pearl of Africa Tourism campaign, and being that Zari had just done plastic surgery on her belly recently, fans think that she might have inspired Namubiru into doing surgery.

“The moment you started hanging out with Zari, I knew something new I gonna happen and then boom, you went ahead and did your self a surgery. It looks good dear” a one Dora Doreen said.

However, most of her fans were left happy and pleased by the singer’s new body shape.