In-spite of public condemnation against NTV presenter, Faridah Nakazibwe’s twitter attack on the Speaker of Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga, lover man and singer Bruno K has demonstrated he will never let the popular “Mwasuze mutya” host walk alone even when it means to be the last person supporting her.

The ‘Faridah’ singer had a few days ago expressed his disappointment at the public for showering the woman of his dreams with insults over her attack on Kadaga when he asked them to reserve the insults for the MPs who had eaten their money and leave his ‘bae’ alone.

” Instead of wasting your data insulting and abusing others on social media,how about you save that strength and anger for our MPs who allocated themselves selves 10 Billion Uganda shillings in this period, ” he wrote.

In defence of the under fire TV presenter, the singer posted on his official page how he felt Nakazibwe deserves to seat in the same house with her twitter victim – Kadaga in the near future and went a head to welcome the opinion of the public on the very prospect.

“I think we need her in parliament. Who else agrees with me?” He asked.

For matters of clarity, the singer told watchdog that indeed he was itching to pioneer his crush’s long walk to the august house and would begin by talking to her about the prospect,which he was very confident she would accept.

“Yes I meant it. She could make a very good MP and not just an MP but a good speaker of the house as well. I will talk to her and I know she won’t refuse. She listens and she is always a big dreamer, ” he said confidently.

On why he felt Faridah is fit for the legislative assembly, Bruno said that the good record “Faridah has had at NTV is enough to answer that question. She is an inspirational speaker and a good counsellor, with an eye and heart for the suffering people” and according to him it’s her empathy for the common man that led to her outburst against the speaker of Parliament.

On which particular Constituency the beautiful media celebrity could seek to represent, he said that was still subject for further deliberation but called for patience as the public would soon be posted upon reaching an agreement.