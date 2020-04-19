Social media gossips were left with lots to talk about after singer Edrisa Musuuza aka Eddy Kenzo accepting to share his success with Lydia Jasmine.

Recently, the Big Talent CEO Kenzo broke a new record on Youtube, after recording over 1 million subscribers on his channel, making him the first Ugandan artiste to register that success.

And to celebrate Kenzo’s success, Jazmine took it to her social media platform and congratulated him upon this milestone before requesting Kenzo to help her grow her channel too.

“Congratulation my friend Eddy Kenzo, this is a huge record respect, but please share with me only half of your subscribers, tell them to subscribe on my new new Youtube channel, the old one was taken, the link is down there, thank you,” Jazmine said on Friday.

To return the love, Kenzo shared Jazmine’s post on his social media platform and noted that ‘when you request you get’, rallying all his fans to subscribe to Jazmine’s channel, something that raised eyebrows for online gossips.

This is so because concerned online ‘in-laws’ have always had a lot to say about Kenzo and Jazmine’s relationship after rumours of their secret romance leaked on the internet.

However, the couple has always denied the rumours, claiming that between them its just pure friendship, nothing else.