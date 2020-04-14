All we can say now is that Big Talent boss Edrisa Musuuza aka Eddy Kenzo is not doing so bad in Ivory Coast after finding a new lady.

During an interview with Nbs After5 recently, Kenzo confessed that he isn’t good at cooking since he grew up on the streets and had no chance of learning any kitchen skills.

And on how he’s coping up with life in a new country, Kenzo claimed that food in Ivory Coast is so bad but luckily he managed to get a lady who can cook good food that is perfect for his stomach.

“I grew up on the streets so I never got the chance to live in a good home where I could learn how to cook, I can only try to cook posho but not so perfectly. Here in Ivory coast people eat things that I have never seen, I have a sensitive stomach but I got a lady who always comes and cooks for me,” Kenzo said.

The singer got stuck in Ivory Coast following President Museveni’s directive of locking down Uganda to curb the spread of Coronavirus in the country. At that time Kenzo had travelled to West African country for a music show.

Now the singer is to enjoy his new lady’s food because recently, the Minister for Health Ruth Aceng said that those outside Uganda will not be coming back anytime soon, but advised them to stay safe and follow health Instructions in those countries.

“Just look after yourself, maintain social distancing and follow guidelines set by the ministries of health of those particular countries and time will come for you to come back home,” Aceng said recently.