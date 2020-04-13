Lord Mayor hopeful also singer Joseph Mayanja aka Jose Chameleone is currently in trouble with Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) over upaid taxes.

In a video that made rounds on social media on Sunday, Chameleone was intercepted by URA for allegedly not paying taxes of his new car, the Toyota V8 that he brags with these days.

This drama happened as the singer was heading to Bulange mengo based BBS Telefayina to perform at their Live TV Show on Easter Sunday evening, however, URA enforcement officers couldn’t let him proceed with a car that is yet to be cleared.

The officer was seen asking Chameleone to show him the documents showing his car’s registrations but by the looks of it, the Leone Island Boss had nothing to show.

The ‘baliwa’ singer then told the officer that he had not moved with the documents but the officer wasn’t ready to take his words as he ordered him to go back home and pick the documents before proceeding to the show.

The singer kept asking why URA keeps working on public holidays especially Easter only to disturb their peace.

“You cannot come to me on a public holiday and start bringing your nonsense. We are fed up, we are tired. Today is a public holiday, its Easter , when does URA rest?” Chameleone said.

However, the singer finally made his way through the URA road block to BBS Telefayina.