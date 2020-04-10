Renowned social entrepreneur also motivational speaker Frank Gashumba has called upon Ugandan Pastors to come out and give back to their ‘sheep’, during this national struggle in the fight against Coronavirus.

Through his social media page on Thursday, Gashumba said that Pastors have been collecting a lot of money from their followers, but now it is the time for them to give back to the country through donations.

“Pastor Aloysius Bugingo through his church has donated Shs100m towards helping Uganda’s vulnerable groups affected by the lockdown. Yes, that’s what pastors are supposed to be doing, giving back to their flock. Its been years of receiving, its now time to give,” Gashumba shared.

Gashumba made this statement after Pastor Bugingo through his church, House of Prayer Ministries international (HPMI) handed over a donation of Shs100m to the Office of the Prime Minister to support government in the fight against Coronavirus.

Bugingo joined the likes of Ham Kigundu (Shs100m), Diamond Trust Bank (250m), Bunyoro Kingdom (Shs60m), Buganda Kingdom (Shs100m), Africa Oil Company (Shs25m), Harris International Limited (Shs100m), King Ceaser University (Shs100m), among others who have come out to support the cause.