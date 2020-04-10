Singer Alexander Bagonza aka A Pass has threatened to drag Bebe Cool to Courts of Law for using his work without his consent.

Recently, Bebe Cool recorded a Coronavirus sensitization song called Corona distance, and on the project he featured several artistes who included A Pass, Fresh Daddy, Fresh Kid, Vinka, John Blaq, Azawi, among others, but A Pass wasn’t impressed by the list of featured artistes.

A Pass claimed that on recording the song, he thought it was a collaboration between him and Bebe Cool, but he was then surprised to find out that even Fresh Daddy was among the featured artistes.

And for that, he requested Bebe to give back his verse for he can’t feature on a song with the 40-year-old upcoming singer, Fresh Daddy.

But Bebe refused to do so, currently the video for this project is out and A Pass happens to be in the video too.

Now, from refusing to give back his verse to putting him in the video without his consent, A Pass is not happy, the singer claims that they stole his video clip while dancing his ‘things’ at home, and they used it without permission.

“They refused to take me out of their song and they still put me in their video. after Corona I am taking them to court. I was dancing my things at home and they edited the clip and put me in,” he shared on social media on Thursday.