Ugandan singer Edrisa Musuuza alias Eddy Kenzo has not tested positive for coronavirus, according to sources.

A renowned social media blogger Ashburg Katto on Sunday wrote that the multi-award winning singer is currently under quarantine in Ivory Coast where he has been stuck since last month. However, sources close to Kenzo say the artiste is only suffering from ulcers, a condition escalated by the spicy food prepared in Ivory Coast.

According to Kenzo updates page, the Semyekozo hitmaker is not even admitter in any hospital.

Ashburg posted a scary message which filtered quickly on social media that Kenzo was in danger and needed prayers.

“Without wanting to scare the nation we had decided to keep this as a secret but his situation is worsening and as of now he needs prayers from all religions. Dear God, not today… We pray for your healing hand to be put on our Musuuza,” Katto said.

It is understood Kenzo is home sick and wants to return home badly. However, it was people like Kenzo who landed the country into this condition when they breached quarantine rules. It was only wise that whoever is planning to come to Uganda, does so after the situation of Coronavirus is arrested.

A few days ago, frontline Covid19 fighter and health Minister Dr Ruth Jane Aceng sent a no hope message to Kenzo and other Ugandans who are stuck outside the country due to coronavirus pandemic.

Following President Museveni’s directive last month, the country was put on a lockdown with no passenger planes allowed to come or leave the country, thus forcing Ugandans who are abroad to remain there until the condition stabilizes.

The ‘semyekozo’ singer is among the stranded Ugandans and despite his several social media cries for help, Kenzo remained stuck in Ivory Coast where he had gone to perform at a music show.

Speaking about this matter on Thursday, Aceng said that the only advice she had for Kenzo and other Ugandans who are stuck outside the country, was to stay safe till the time is right for them to comeback home.

“Just look after yourself, maintain social distancing in the country you are in, follow guidelines set by the ministry of health of those particular countries, and time will come for you to come back home,” Aceng said.

However, Aceng’s statement came in time when Kenzo had already lost hope of receiving help from government, as he requested his fans to just pray for him.

“Lets stay safe and pray for one another, pray for me as I pray for you to overcome this crisis. Cases are accumulating each and every day here in Ivory Coast. People are honestly sick,” he shared recently.