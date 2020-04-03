Musician Alexander Bagonza aka A Pass has vowed never to donate anything like money to Ugandans because ‘they are an ungrateful lot.’

A Pass, a social media comedian promised that he can only give Ugandans music because that is what they can appreciate and he can afford it.

His comment followed a question by one of his social media followers on whether he can do what Douglas Jack Agu, a Nigerian celebrity did when he gave out 10 million Naira to vulnerable Nigerians to help them go through the quarantine and lockdown period.

In his response, APass said that he wouldn’t be able to give out money but through other donations and music.

”I can only give back to the public through music and other donations because it is what I can afford but not money Ugandans are ungrateful,” said A pass.

Currently, a few celebrities have come out to support vulnerable people during this time coronavirus pandemic.

These include among others musician turned politician Bobi Wine.

However, following the last presidential ordinances towards volunteers willing to offer relief to needy Ugandans, many celebrities in Uganda seemed to have distanced themselves from helping the needy in order to save themselves from political troubles.

In his last address, President Museveni banned individuals giving out food to Ugandans and asked police to arrest whosever is caught doing so. He added that victims will be charged with attempted murder.