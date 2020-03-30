Singer Angella Katatumba on Sunday officially came out to give a statement on allegations that pin her ex-lover Daddy Andre of being a sex abuser.

For a week now, several upcoming artistes have come out to pin producer/singer Daddy Andre for begging sex in exchange of working on their music projects, have even gone ahead to reveal how the Sikikweka hit maker forced himself on them.

Days after an upcoming singer Amber Chris alleging that Andre forced himself on her without using a condom and infected her with HIV/AIDS, Katatumba yesterday rushed on her social media platform and noted that she dumped the music producer in January when he refused to take an HIV test.

Katatumba claimed that she dumped Andre in a moment when he was going through a lot of personal problems, and possibly that could be the reason why he has been behaving that way.

“Things got crazy for him in January where he was burdened with a lot of problems. Amongst financial and many others, Andre’s former PA stole his money and his car and to make matters worse. I also left in January, because he completely refused to do the HIV test,” Katatumba shared.

She claimed that dumping Andre was a very hard decision to make since he had introduced her to his family and friends, but she had to focus on her self.

“For over three months, Andre treated me like a princess. He spent over 20 Million UGX on me. There is nothing he didn’t do or buy for me and he never let me pay for a thing. He introduced me to all his friends, family, relatives and he even took me to his village.

“Trust me, this was not and easy decision and I felt horrible, especially after Andre poured all the love on earth on me. Despite that, I had to stick to my principles, I decided to keep it professional and focus on promoting our ‘TONELABULA’ song which obviously included the promotion for the February Valentines day audio release,” she said.