Year 2020 ‘tweni tweni’ seemed to be a dear year for most Ugandans but currently it has turned into a horror movie after the Coronavirus pandemic getting the whole world into a panic mood.

Before we could even reach mid way of the year, coronavirus that causes the infamous Covid-19 disease has serve people with many reasons to feel sad, cry, panic and worry than the joy most people expected in 2020.

Not different from the many, Singer Maureen Nantume has also started to wish if at least 2019 stayed longer.

She feels that her current boyfriend whom she referred to as ‘2020’ is doing her injustice that’s why she misses her ex-boyfriend ‘2019’ who was at least fair with her.

“I have started missing my ex-boyfriend now. I don’t think this new relationship will work out for me… No way, 2019 honey am sorry for everything but you were too good but 2020 you are not. Your love is upside down, it paining, it kills, I’ve failed to handle,” she shared.

Nantume’s post comes at a moment when Uganda has so far confirmed 18 cases of coronavirus.