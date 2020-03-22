Presidential Advisor on Kampala matters, Catherine Kusasira Sserugga has issued a statement apologising to the public over her earlier video in circulation where she demanded that government comes in to mitigate the losses that she and other artists might have incurred after the President ordered a ban on music concerts due to coronavirus pandemic.

The video making rounds on social media sparked controversy with many blaming the ‘sonyiwa baano’ singer for being inconsiderate to the plight of the ordinary Ugandans in the face of a national emergency.

In a post on her official social media page on Saturday, Kusasira described her controversial statement as an error of judgement and implored that her countrymen and women forgive her.

“I would like to take this opportunity to categorically apologize to all Ugandans that watched the video in which I appeared to suggest that I and other artists should be compensated for the concerts that have been cancelled in the coming 30 days,” read Kusasira’s public apology in part.

” It was an error of judgement on my part and I regret it,” she continued, adding that “the entire nation is in distress because of the effects of coronavirus therefore we as artists and entertainers should not get any preferential treatment,”

She concluding by appealing to all Ugandans to Kindly accept her honest apology.