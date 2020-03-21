Musician Catherine Kusasira has asked President Museveni to offer a helping hand following her cancelled music shows in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The President on Wednesday passed directive suspending schools, bars, concerts, religious and political gatherings among others as a stringent measure to control the spread of the pandemic in the Uganda.

Appearing on Bukedde TV on Friday, the Presidential Advisor on Kampala matters said she had organised two music shows that were supposed to take place on Easter Sunday and Easter Monday but to her dismay they were cancelled yet she had invested a lot of money in them.

“Me and my colleague had organised Easter music shows that were supposed to take place at Calender and Joggies Recreation Centre in Bulenga but right now we are counting losses because they were cancelled due to coronavirus,” Kusasira said.

Adding, “Now we are requesting government and President Museveni to come to our rescue, we need some assistance. Some promoters had borrowed money to organise shows, so they are likely to be arrested because of loans.”

During his national address, Museveni passed a directive banning several activities some of which have been income-generating to Ugandans.

The directives were: Schools to be closed starting Friday for a month, banning religious/public gatherings for a month, Political and Cultural meetings were also banned, No more Travels to or from affected countries.

Wedding Ceremonies that gather lots of people were also banned. Burials are to be done by immediate relatives, no more gatherings in markets. No more travelling unless it’s necessary especially if using public transport and clubs, bars, concerts, cinemas, were also banned for a month.

Meanwhile, coronavirus has multiplied in Africa more slowly than in Asia or Europe, but 36 nations on the continent have now reported a total of more than 700 cases.Worldwide, it has infected more than 227,000 people and killed more than 9,000.