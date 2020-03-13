After receiving a backlash from the general public, Faith Ntaborwa, the girl seen recording an after-sex video after sleeping with renowned media personality MC Kats has spoken out about the leaked clip.

Ntaborwa says that she is not the one who leaked the viral video that has been making rounds on different social media platforms.

During an interview with Spark TV’s Livewire show on Thursday, the slay queen claimed her phone landed in some wrong hands and that’s how the video was released by some evil people.

She also added that she is great pain since even her father who is a pastor watched the video.

“What I say is the truth. But if people don’t what I say I don’t care all I want is my dad to listen because he is so angry with me. He even wants to banish me from family for shaming them,” Ntaborwa said.

In the video, Ntaborwa is seen recording a clip of tired MC Kats after having a sex marathon with him. The NBS After 5 Co-host who is seen sleeping in a couch, probably did not realise that he was being recorded.

In the same video, Ntaborwa who displays a used condom is heard saying that she ‘fears’ MC Kats and that’s why she opted to use protection with him.

The video surfaced just few months after Kats publicly announced that he is HIV positive. The presenter, who was hospitalized in UK for a couple of weeks and later checked into rehab over unclear illnesses was also seen coughing uncontrollably in this clip.