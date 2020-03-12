Singer Sheebah Karungi on Sunday March 8, 2020 launched her sanitary pad business.

The mummy-yo hitmaker unveiled her new Holic Pads’ business venture at Diamond Potential Women’s Day Expo held at UMA Showgrounds in Nakawa Nakawa.

The expo was graced by former Blu*3 singer Lillian Mbabazi, Irene Ntale and other celebrity personalities like Flavia Tumusiime ,former Uganda Investment Authority boss Maggie Kigozi, Tooro Kingdom Queen mother Best Kemigisa among other distinguished guests.

However, one notable person who didn’t show up at the launch was Jeff Kiwa, Sheebah’s boss at Team No Sleep (TNS).

It is alleged that Kiwa did not show up he promised the singer that he will never make appearances on her private business functions.

To prove this, Kiwa did not show up when Sheebah was launching her hair business (Sheebah by Natna hair) that happened in 2018.

Last month rumors made rounds that Sheebah had quit Kiwa’s music label over management issues, and that the duo was fighting over ownership of properties they attained together like the Munyonyo mansion, music, among other things.

Although Sheebah claims full ownership of the house and her music, Kiwa copyrighted everything that has Sheebah’s name as a TNS property, meaning that all Sheebah’s songs that were recorded under TNS, the mansion and everything achieved, all belongs to Kiwa’s TNS.

The breakup rumor between Sheebah and her boss were sparked off when the former released her latest project Ekyama without giving a salutation to TNS as she used to do.

It was alleged that Sheebah was working closely with a new management called SC Events and Management to help her push her music career.

Through her social media platform , Sheebah whent ahead to launch her label called Sheebah Establishments and further noted that ‘None but yourself can free your mind’, proving that she is currently ready to stand on her own without Kiwa.