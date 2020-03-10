Singer Moses Ssali famously known as Bebe Cool has forgiven the 11 people who were arrested over the weekend for pelting him with bottles during Cindy Sanyu’s Boom Party concert at Lugogo Cricket Oval.

“Today I had a chance to meet the relatives of the different young men who were arrested on Saturday for pelting bottles at me on stage. I forgave the culprit because some of these relatives were mothers, wives with babies and the fact that they are young men being ignorantly used,” Bebe Cool said on Tuesday.

“But I asked them to have relative conversations with the arrested culprits about refraining from such acts that would harm innocent Ugandans, themselves and their families.”

The ‘wire wire’ singer however cautioned the suspects that this is the last time he is forgiving them.

“But I also emphasized that let that be the last time, otherwise CATCH ONE next time, he/she will serve as a good example.”

The suspects according to Uganda Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga, “were arrested by our covert officers that were within the crowd. They are detained at Jinja Road Police Station”.

The report came shortly after Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba faulted police for not doing enough to protect singers who support NRM from violence of the opposition. Bebe Cool is a known supporter of the National Resistance Movement Party.

“How could Police and the bouncers at Cindy’s concert allow a few hooligans to hurl bottles at one of Uganda’s greatest artistes? The same hooligans beat up women (on Women’s Day) for simply loving Presdent Museveni and Bebe Cool. We expect a lot better next time from Uganda Police Force,” he communicated on twitter.