The fight between Uganda’s celebrity traditional doctors Sophia Namutebi aka Maama Fiina and Senga Nabakooza Kulanama has taken a new twist.

These two have been at loggerheads for a long time but things took a nose dive when Senga Kulanama took over the Chairpersonship for Traditional Healer and Herbalist Association, an office Maama Fiina had held for years.

While appearing on Spark TV’s Live wire recently, Maama Fiina claimed that Kulanama has been using every opportunity to disrespect her, and that she constantly speaks ill about her (Maama Fiina’s) finances and business.

She claimed that she’s currently fed up of Kulanama’s insults, and that if she continues to do so, Maama Fiina will be forced to expose her (Kulanama’s) nude pictures that she has been sending to her via WhatsApp.

“You send me nonstop WhatsApp messages and even your naked pictures and videos, I opened them and refuse to reply you but if you don’t stop that nonsense. I will expose you, am going to arrest and sue you,” she said.

This nudes scare has come after Kulanama recently claimed that Maama Fiina once tried to kill her son who lives in Zambia, something that Maama Fiina denied during the interview.