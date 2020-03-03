Barbie Kyagulanyi, singer turned politician Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine’s wife has shared a bit of her husband that most people don’t know.

It’s no secret that Bobi Wine is one of the most influential youths in the country, with a big number of people who love his music and others who support his ‘People Power,’ political ideology that rallies people to fight for their rights.

For the man who is now eyeing the Presidency, having already conquered the Parliament Ghetto, many people credit his wife for the remarkable rise seeing that she has stood with him since 2000 before they got married in 2011. The couple has four children.

During an interview with Nbs Uncut on Monday, Barbie said many people believe in the saying, ‘Behind every successful man, there is a strong women.’ In their case however, behind Bobi Wine’s success there is Bobi Wine himself.

She claimed that as a woman, she plays her part in supporting him, but most of the efforts towards Bobi Wine’s success are done by the singer himself.

“Behind a successful man is the man himself. Yes, any man needs someone to push him somewhere, the same way a woman needs a push from her husband or family, but however supportive you may be, if the man doesn’t take it upon himself, he will not be successful. There is someone you can push until you give up,” she said.

Adding that Bobi Wine has a self-drive in whatever he does be it in music or politics, and for that, he is responsible for most of his success, not her or someone else.