Presidential Advisor on Kampala matters Catherine Kusasira is in a hiding after failing to pay rent arrears worth millions of shillings for seven months.

After failing to clear the arrears, the ‘si doggo’ singer decided to evict herself early this week without her landlord’s knowledge.

The commercial rental in question is situated in Makindye, Kampala suburb and it has been hosing her cosmetics business for over three years.

In 2017, Kusasira ventured into the cosmetics business and she named her product Kusasira cream.

“I officially unveil it to you all due to public demand. Kusasira Cream will get rid of your wrinkles and keep your skin firm and soft. Its a mix that i’ve been using over the years and its from this experience that i chose to disclose it to all of you.” She said as she unveiled the product.

According to her landlord, the singer has been playing hide and seek with him and she has been giving him empty promises for seven months.

“She was introduced to me by her fellow singer Mesach Semakula and one time she promised to buy my whole building but I am now wondering how a person who has failed to pay rent of not more than Shs6 million would have afforded to buy me off,” the landlord told a local media outlet on Friday.

However, Kusasira has refuted claims saying that she is being demanded only Shs2.5 million and that she decided to take her belongings out the commercial building because the business was not doing well. She also promised to clear the debt.