City socialite Herbert Shonga is not planning to let Dorothy’s insults go unsettled.

This couple officially divorced on Thursday, but it has always been Dorothy in media, complaining about Herbert’s infidelity, how he abandoned his children ever since he found love in singer Sasha Brighton. This time Herbert has shared his side.

Speaking to Bukedde TV on Friday, Herbert claimed that his ex-wife is a good pretender, attention seeker, and that most of the things she said about him were lies.

Herbert claimed that there is no way he can abandon or fail to pay for his children’s school fees, when he managed to sponsor Dorothy’s plastic surgery sometime back.

“Everything Dorothy said that I failed to provide and pay school fees for my children and other stuff are false. School fees is so small and if you didn’t know, I injected Shs 100 million in her body to perform a plastic surgery in South Africa, how can I fail to pay just $500 for school fees! Dorothy is just an attention seeker who loves to get sympathy from the public,” Herbert said.

However, last year, Dorothy constantly lamented on how she works so hard to put food on the table as Herbert was busy looking for skirts to undress

“I am coming for both cars because the purchase money transfer directly came from my account and both log books are in my names. I have seen your prostitutes driving the car as well you forgot their genesis, they spend nights in my bed and wear my clothes as I hassle to take care of our children. Your children are living a good life because I work so hard for them as you look for skirts to undress.”