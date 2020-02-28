Singer Bruno Kiggundu a.k.a Bruno K UG has revealed that will never date ‘young and pretty girls’ anymore because they are frustrating.

Bruno K, who is said to be in a relationship with the much older TV personality Faridah Nakazibwe, also added that young and pretty girls do not know what they want.

Instead, he would rather go out with mature, God fearing and down-to-earth women.

“I was in a relationship with a very pretty girl for over six year,” he told Nakazibwe, the Mwasuze Mutya morning talk show host on Spark TV. “I introduced her to my family. Then she started changing. My friends suspected she was cheating but I could not believe them. On the day I proposed, she threw the ring in the gutter.”

The engagement ring, he added was worth Shs800,000.

The breakup, Bruno K says, did not go down well with him because he got frustrated and went through depression as well as having suicidal thoughts.

“I got frustrated, suffered from depression and stopped producing music. I wanted to kill myself. Love has no medicine and that is why most men are drowning in alcohol,” the One for the Road singer, said.

Having experienced all that, Bruno K became bitter towards young girls, adding that everything happens for a reason because right now, he is happy where he is unlike his ex-girlfriend who regrets the decisions she made.

“When you are with someone who is mature, you love them differently,” he said.

He neither denied nor acknowledged the rumor making rounds that he is in a secret relationship with Nakazibwe, but that he respected her.

“Who wouldn’t love Faridah? She is one of the very few beautiful and intelligent women that I have known. It is an honour to be interviewed by her,” he said, adding that such attacks on social media are not new to him because he has been attacked before.

“I have been attacked since I was young but I have emerged victorious,” he bragged.

Before he left, he counseled men, saying that if they suspect their partner to be cheating on them or has lost interest, they should change the way they do things as it might attract the partner back into their lives.