Herbert M’Qcecwa Shonga is a free man after he officially divorced his wife Dorothy.

On Thursday, Dorothy shared a copy of their signed divorce papers, confirming that the two are no longer husband and wife after 15 years of marriage.

This half Uganda/Malawian couple has served social media with all kinds of drama about their breakups and makeups, till they are officially divorced.

Dorothy has frequently blamed their failed relationship on Herbert’s infidelity over 15 years and that it was now time to move on.

She said that for all the years in marriage, she lived to watch Herbert sleep around with all their house maids, girlfriends and workers, but always lived to forgive him.

“I am coming for both cars because the purchase money transfer directly came from my account and both log books are in my names. I have seen your prostitutes driving the cars as well you forgot their genesis. They spend nights in my bed and wear my clothes as I hassle to take care of out children. Your children are living a good life because I work so hard for them as you look for skirts to undress,” Dorothy often lamented.

And in his response, Herbert denied living off from Dorothy’s sweat, as he claimed to be expensive to maintain.

“No sensible person can post court documents on social media. Such things cannot be discussed on social media. I don’t want to talk about the battle with my wife because deep down she knows the truth. But I want to explain that Dorothy doesn’t feed me, I am too expensive for her.”

One thing is for sure, social media gossips will stop accusing singer Sasha Brighton of sleeping with a married man.