A few days ago rumours started making on social media alleging that renowned media personality Faridah Nakazibwe was having a romantic relationship with ever upcoming artiste Bruno K.

It was also alleged that the NTV Mwasuze Mutya show presenter was on the verge of breaking up with her husband Omar Ssali.

“Faridah and Omar are said to have had frequent fights with the man citing Faridah was not giving him enough time and taking her job too serious something that got NTV involved,” one of the online news websites claimed.

Adding, “Faridah has since the breakup had her friendship in Bruno K come in handy as she is often seen in Nakulabye at the singer’s rented house for a time to relax and get over her not so well anticipated love life.”

However, the ‘ntawa’ singer has poured cold water on the claim saying that he has never been friends with Nakazibwe and that he just see her TV.

“But seriously, why would you publish such false stuff? I have never even said hi to Faridah, I just see her on tv. Publishing something like this about a married woman and a mother is serious disrespect. What’s wrong with our media JESUS CHRIST?” Bruno K tweeted on Tuesday.