Information reaching our news desk indicates that NBS TV has allegedly fired MC Kats.

MC Kats real name Edwin Katamba has been a co-host of the After5 show at the Kamwokya based TV station.

According to one of the local online news websites, the presenter was sent packing over indecent behavior.

It is alleged that early this week, MC Kats showed up at the station demanding for his unpaid salaries in a manner that embarrassed the officials at the station.

His sacking comes at a time when he is trying to get back on his feet following his deteriorating health condition.

The ‘King of Mic’ has been going through a rough time ever since he disclosed that he was HIV positive. He has attempted to commit suicide on several occasions.

He was even forced into Butabika rehabilitation center for treatment but he managed to escape from the hospital facility after doctors allegedly forced him to do things against his will.

“You are doing everything because you know UN is going to give you money, but I swear you are not going to force me to do anything I don’t like. I am not going to do anything for the sack of UN. Yes I escaped, I jumped over the fence and ran, it wasn’t easy because I got a lot of injuries,” Kats said recently.