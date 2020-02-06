Singer Sheebah Karungi has officially parted ways with her former manager Jeff Kiwa and Team No Sleep (TNS) after almost eight years of good business.

This breakup started as a rumor when Sheebah released her latest project Ekyama without giving a salutation to TNS as she used to do.

It’s said that Sheebah is currently working closely with a new management called SC Events and Management that is helping to push her music career.

Through her social media platform on Thursday, Sheebah launched her label called Sheebah Establishments and further noted that ‘None but yourself can free your mind’, proving that she is currently ready to stand on her own without Kiwa.

However, according to some sources, this breakup might turn into the biggest legal breakup of a decade given that Sheebah and Kiwa have worked and achieved a lot of things together.

Its claimed that though Sheebah claims full ownership of the Munyonyo mansion and her music, Kiwa copyrighted everything that has Sheebah’s name as a TNS property, meaning that all Sheebah’s songs that were recorded under TNS, the mansion and everything achieved, all belongs to Kiwa’s TNS.

But Sheebah is also not ready to let Kiwa take everything she worked hard to achieve just like that, now fans are only waiting to see what will happen next.

As we know, Kiwa never gives up on issues to do with money and properties after having a fallout with artistes he manages, we have seen the same things (battles) happening to artistes such as Radio and Weasel, Jose Chameleone, Pallaso, Chosen Blood among others who were once signed to his label.