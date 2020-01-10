NBS After5 show co-host Edwin Katamba aka MC Kats has finally admitted that he has a mental problem and people should try and excuse his current faults

Kats was silent about his personal problems and diseases but a few days after returning from his London trip last year, the MC revealed that he is battling with HIV/AIDS and pneumonia, now he has confessed to having a mental problem.

The King of Mic said that during his visit to London, he checked in a hospital and was given some medication but the problem is that this medicine isn’t working so good on him now.

“My head is hurting, I sometimes feel like it’s going to burst. You know I got some medicine when I was still in London but my head is still weak, I don’t know what God wants with me but my head is so messed up. If you are my friend, fan or anyone else, when you find me somewhere and I tell you to leave me alone, please just do so because I also don’t know what’s happening to me,” he said.

He added that at most times he feels like his head is burning with lots of ideas and billions of money that’s why people think he is going mad, which isn’t the case.

Before coming out to make this confession, these mental instability allegations started when Kats had a fallout with his former friend, Producer Sidesoft, who claimed that the Kats was slowly losing his minds.

“Kats is mentally unstable that’s why he always behaves like a mad person, people close to him know about his mental sickness.” Sidesoft said recently.





