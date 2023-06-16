After sounding off a few ladies on dating sites and social media, you finally landed a date. The date happened to be part of a hookup dating preference match. This is normally what takes place with simple profiles on dating apps, whereby securing a fling can happen overnight.

Once you secure that hookup or fling, things get heated for a night or two. Everyone is happy and there are no strings attached. A no strings attached policy works wonders for many sexual partners and ordinarily doesn’t require much work. It seems to be the trending form of relationship for most young and old couples out there.

After registering as a young man seeking Russian brides dating, you are enjoying the fruits of online dating. There are some tell-tale signs that the fling you once thought would last a night or two might last longer.

1. Quality time

No fling knows anything like quality time. This is because a fling is just that, a casual encounter. When couples decide on a fling, it implies no strings attached. It also means no one is expected to allocate time to the relationship. There are no provisions for exclusivity and most couples still date other people. When you begin to spend quality time together, it means you are developing feelings for each other. These feelings now transcend the boundaries of basic sexual gratification.

2. Opinions

When engaging in flings very few couples care much about their partner’s opinions. Except for an opinion on the color of panties worn that day, your casual fling will rarely ask what your thoughts on democrats might be. She or he will seldom ask what you think of their choice of career. Once they begin asking such questions, it is getting serious.

3. Body language

At first, your bodies spoke only one language – the language of sex. Nowadays, you look into each other’s eyes yearning for more. There might be moments you hold hands and other moments you simply want to be close to each other. The body language has shifted to imply more than sexual feelings. There is love in the air.

4. Future talks

Before, the only future discussions you had centered on the next sexcapade. Nowadays, your talks revolve around the possibility of a future together. You may not discuss the two of you, but there will be queries on thoughts about having babies and raising a family. These are signs of a developing relationship and no longer a fling.

5. Messaging shifts

At the beginning of a fling, texting centers on plans for the evening which inevitably, will lead to sex. Afterward and when the relationship shifts to something serious, good morning and good night messages are to be expected. You might even receive a message querying how your day has been.

6. More compliments

Ever noticed how a fling has only one theme or context of compliments? When these compliments shift from you being hot and sexy to how well-groomed you look, there is a change in feelings. Most compliments might shift to how good your hair looks too, and how much of a hard worker you are.

7. Friends

Introductions between you and your partner’s friends will begin to see a shift. While before you might have been introduced simply as a friend, he or she will introduce you by your name instead. Additionally, the type of friends you will be introduced to will see a shift too. There will be a transition from bar buddies and acquaintances to their closer, and more discerning friends.

Bottom Line

Making friends via casual dating can take a long and be arduous, to say the least. Casual flings take a toll on both partners too. However, these relationships can be the sweetest to watch as they shift from nothingness to something enviable.