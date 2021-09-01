Phaneroo Ministries International, a non-denominational faith-based ministry, now in its eighth year of existence, plans to hold the third edition of its Annual Women’s Conference—My Great Price—on Saturday 23rd October 2021. Unlike previous editions, this edition shall be an online event transmitted to a world-wide audience from its studio in Kampala, Uganda.

What is My Great Price?

My Great Price is an annual event exclusively for women and intended to celebrate their role in society. The event brings together women of all ages, races, and walks of life for a one-day mix of fun and inspirational teaching on various topics pertinent to the female gender such as marriage, career, grooming and ministry. While the topics covered at each event has often varied from edition to edition, its purpose has remained unchanged: to raise a generation of women hungry for God, fervent in faith, demonstrative in the things of God, and substantially equipped to make a tangible difference in their homes, community and society as role models and sources of inspiration.

How to be part of the event.

Owing to current government-imposed restrictions on public and religious gatherings, this year’s event shall be livestreamed on all the ministry platforms: YouTube, Phaneroo radio and Facebook. Additionally, the event shall be broadcast on Urban TV and LTV from 4pm to 8pm EAT.

Across the world, multiple countries with fairly relaxed guidelines on public gatherings such as Kenya, Tanzania, China, United Kingdom, Canada and the United States have also confirmed plans to set up livestream venues. To enhance engagement with and experience of the audience, livestream venues shall transmit live video feeds from their respective gatherings to the studio in Kampala.

The Conference attracts thousands of women

About the ministry

Phaneroo Ministries International derives its name from a Greek word translated as to bring forth to manifestation that which existed but is not seen. It was founded by Apostle Grace Lubega, over seven years ago.

As the vision bearer of the ministry puts it, at Phaneroo we believe in the integrity of the Word of God because that is the absoluteness of His power. As such, we fervently teach the Word of God as the source and foundation of all truth.

The Vision Bearer, Apostle Grace Lubega

Our vision as a ministry is to transform individuals, nations and the whole world through the power of the gospel of Jesus Christ. Since inception of the ministry, we have witnessed countless testimonies on miracles, signs and wonders attesting to the restorative and transformative power of God.