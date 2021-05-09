My name is Chidubem Okwu. I am a pastor, but I have disappointed God and I really don’t know where to begin to tell my story.

I must tell you the truth. I can’t really say if I have a call or not. I was a Sunday School teacher in my church for 9 years at Kaduna (Nigeria). In 1999 I was led to start a church, but from the experiences I have gathered now I cannot say I was actually led by the Holy Spirit to start that church.

As at 2008, I was not making any progress both spiritually and materially. I saw many churches which began several years after mine and they were making waves and are still making progress. At a point I did not know what to do again, and after discussing with my wife I decided to approach the general overseer of a church that began 7 years after I started my ministry and explained to him that personally I was not making any headway and same with my ministry.

My ministry would grow up to 200 people and after a short period it would shrink to 50 people and at times it would grow to 150 and shrink to 40 people.

I approached him because the growth in his church was fast. He began the church in 2006 and by 2012 he was recording 11,000 people on a Sunday service and he was also making good money and riding in big cars, including the latest jeeps.

After listening to me, he promised to help me solve my problem. He said I needed to be empowered and that it is going to cost me some amount of money besides, I need to have a big and strong heart. Then he asked me if I have got a strong heart and I told him that I have, as long as it is not going to involve killing a fellow human being.

He asked me thrice if I have got a strong heart and I consistently gave him the same answer. Again he asked me if I want a single empowerment or double empowerment and I asked him which one was better and he said double empowerment was better but it would cost me a lot of money, and that after the empowerment I was going to be told how to maintain and renew the power.

This time I became afraid and I asked him if the maintenance and renewal involved any ritual, he said no, that whatever the renewal and maintenance will involve are just normal things that I was already doing so I should not be afraid. He said I should go and raise three hundred and fifty thousand naira (350,000) which I had to borrow from my wife.

The next day I handed over the money to him and he asked me to go and get ready that we shall be going to Lagos and Port-Harcourt. I got ready and we took a flight from Abuja to Lagos that same day.

In Lagos we lodged at the guest house of a big ministry and at 11.30p.m we went out in a private car to the Bar-beach. At the Bar-beach we were at the bank when he spoke some unknown language and told me that a woman was going to come out of the water and that I should do whatever she says. As soon as he said that, there was rumbling on the surface of the water and a mermaid came out of it. The general overseer told me not to be afraid that the mermaid will not harm me, so I picked courage when I saw her.

When she came to the surface of the water, the lower part of her body was like that of a fish. My eyes were transfixed to that lower part, and as she was getting closer to me it became human. Then she came to me and asked me to have sex with her which I did in the presence of the general overseer. After having sex with her, she put her hand in her vagina and made a sign of the cross on my forehead and my palm and told me that she had empowered me and that I would see the difference. The mermaid left me, went to the General Overseer and brought out a golden cross and chain from her stomach and wore it on the neck of the general overseer who gave her some money.

The mermaid thanked him and went back into the sea. All the time she spoke in English language.

When we eventually got back to the ministry’s guest house, the general overseer told me that we have to go to the church of that ministry because they were having a night vigil. When we got there I was given an opportunity to minister in the church and as I raised my hands from the altar the members began to fall on themselves, and some were tumbling on others. I must say, I was almost embarrassed because I never expected the manifestation of the mermaid power to be so soon. After the all night service we went back to the guest house and the general overseer asked me if I was happy the way the power manifested and I said yes. He told me that we should go to bed and get some sleep because we would be going to Port-Harcourt that evening.

That afternoon as I was sleeping, that same mermaid I had sex with at the Bar-beach came to me in my dream and told me that to maintain and also constantly renew the power I must be having sex with a virgin once every month, so this jolted me out of sleep. I went to the general overseer’s room to explain what I saw and heard in my dream and he said it was no problem. When I asked him how I was going to be getting the virgins, he said he was going to assist me get them, but I needed to pay for his service.

Honestly Apostle after this I wanted to backout, but I had no courage to say or do so.

While at the Bar-beach I saw many pastors who came there with other senior pastors. It is like a tradition! There must be a senior pastor bringing in younger pastors, and I believe each senior pastor had a particular mermaid they relate with because I saw up to ten mermaids attending to some other young pastors.

In the evening we were at the local airport in Lagos and took a flight to Port-Harcourt. At Port-Harcourt we lodged in the guest house of another ministry and at mid-night we got out, eventually arriving in a very big compound of a woman called Eze-Nwanyi. Inside the compound were many houses.

We met many pastors there including first generation church pastors. When it was my turn, the general overseer paid some money and itemized what should be done for me. When I went into the room I was surprised it was a woman again and as I was thinking – woman again! I found myself on top of the woman on a bed in an adjacent room. Honestly, I have not been able to recall how I found myself on that bed. I had sex with her and also sucked her breasts. After the sexual session, she made some animal cry and administered some stuff into my eyes and I began immediately to see into the spirit world and also discussed with some spirit beings. After that she gave me a bottle of olive oil which she called “do as I say”. She said with this the members of my church will do whatever I ask them to do.

She also gave me another bottle of olive oil which she called “all seeing oil”. She said with the oil I could see deep into people’s secrets, and a bottle of olive oil which she called “slaying oil” for slaying people (under “so-called” anointing) during prayer.

She finally gave me two more bottles of olive oil. The first one is “crowd pulling oil” and the second one is “touch and follow” – which I will be using to hypnotize women especially virgins because I will be having sex with them and married women to renew the empowerment. She said I could have sex and immediately after that I could go straight into ministration without having my bath. She bound me with an oath of secrecy.

We left that same midnight and went back to the lodge, and the general overseer told me to rub the “touch and follow” oil then we went to the vigil of the church in which we were lodging in their guest house. I was allowed to minister and I burst into prophesy to my own astonishment.

In the morning two virgins were sent to the general overseer and he gave me one. So we took them to the guest house and had sex with them.

What really surprised me was that the young girls never asked where we were taking them to and why we were taking them there, which is unusual for virgin girls.

When the girls left, the general overseer told me that from then onwards I had to concentrate my sermons around prosperity and stop preaching salvation and righteousness messages. He said I should be sending tithes to him and that he knew how part of the tithes would get to the woman at Port-Harcourt. Eventually we left Port-Harcourt to Abuja and back to Kaduna.

When I began service after my return, things began to change. Money began to come, the crowd also began to come and within one week miracles, deliverance followed by prosperity began to happen in the church, the spirit of prophecy came in like I had never seen it in my life.

I have been having sex with virgin girls and married women and things have been working out fine for my family and the church for the past six years, but I have gotten to a stage in which I am no longer feeling comfortable with the whole thing. I have had dreams in which I saw myself burning in hell. I have had this dream of hell seven times and in one of the dreams I awoke only for the same dream to continue when I went back to bed. I have been having sleepless nights, and many nights I get raped by that same mermaid. I have lost two of my children mysteriously, but through the same pattern. For the past three months I have not been able to get virgin girls and this has affected the power as it is going down.

I want to get out of this whole issue even if it means closing the church. I have gone to the general overseer and he said it was too late for me to get out. He threatened me with mysterious death. He said it is not possible for me to turn against the mermaid and Eze-Nwanyi because they were already part of my life. I told him that I will do everything positively possible to get myself out of this.

Three days later two men approached me and told me that if I love my life I should vanish from Kaduna because they have been paid by the general overseer to eliminate me, so I had to close the church and left the town finally after two days.

As I am writing to you now I have nothing to hold on to but only God Almighty. The problem is that God seems to be very far from me no matter how much and fervently I have been calling on Him and asking for His mercies. I know I have offended Him, but I know He is a God of second chance. I have read your books – Overcoming the Queen of the Coast series, and I strongly believe you are the only one that God can use to help me out of this physical hell I have put myself. I am really afraid of going to meet any other person (man of God) because those who are using devilish powers are more than those who use the power of God.

For some time now I have not been sleeping at night and I also at times hallucinate. I urgently need help because I believe time is running out for me as the attack from the marine kingdom increases. No other pastor has exposed them like you. I know I have transferred many spirits into so many people and I want to know what I can do so that those people can be free from these wicked and evil spirits.

Apostle, it is really unfortunate that the Church of our Lord Jesus Christ has been taken over by Mermaids. The number of pastors using marine spirits is alarming, and more of them are getting initiated daily into this wicked kingdom. So these pastors are also initiating their spiritually illiterate members.

Before I messed up myself spiritually, I had always wondered why members of churches follow their pastors sheepishly, but now I know better.

The marine kingdom is working day and night to overtake the church and unfortunately the church is sleeping. In the last two months I have had four car crashes and I know they want to eliminate me, but God has been my helper and my only hope.

They have killed my two children and now they want me dead. I am becoming afraid of staying alone because of some bizarre spiritual appearances I see, and things have started to move in my brain and body. Any time I start praying the movement would start and sometimes I feel the movement in my marrow.

The greatest need I have now is to be forgiven by God. If I can get His forgiveness I don’t mind dying after that because I really don’t want to go to hell. I have been misled by the general overseer just as so many young pastors have been misled by their general overseers and senior pastors. Sir, I know you are a very busy person. I will appreciate if you find time to pray over this my problems and seek the face of the Lord on how He will use you to help me out. I know that if I am forgiven, my deliverance will be easy. I regret selling my soul to marine spirits.

The Eze-Nwanyi is also a very strong agent of the mermaid.

I look forward to hearing from you

Your co-servant in the Lord,

Pastor ChidubemOkwu.

Author’s Response:

When I received this letter I called the number over three times, but it was switched off. So the next day I called and it went through. A woman took the call and when I asked to speak to pastor Chidubem, I was told that he had died in a car crash the previous day. I was dumbfounded. I just expressed my condolences to the woman who later told me that she was his wife that she had to amend her ways with the Lord and move ahead with her life. She expressed gratitude and thanked me.

After I cut off the discussion I was frozen to a spot for over five minutes until my son came and touched me asking what the matter was.

I must say that it is very unfortunate this pastor died. Those of us alive need to be extremely careful on what we do and where we place our hands. When we want success by worldly standards we can easily soil our hands. I know that if he had not started to get out of these evil powers they wouldn’t have killed him.

Only God knows if he was forgiven by God before his sudden death. If not, no one needs to tell you his destination by now. We must make choices in life and whatever choices we make there are consequences and we should be ready to accept the consequences of the choices we have made. God is not going to hold the general overseer responsible for the sin of the young pastor. May God help us to be watchful, wise, and to wait for Him to fight on our behalf instead of seeking and succumbing to worldly and devilish measures for help!

