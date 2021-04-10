A pastor as always is expected to guide the followers and the believers to the way of truth, at any given time.

However, emotions come to anyone human, and usually come out in an awkward way – for instance, where one may be forced to do certain things he /she did not intend to do.

A pastor in Kenya’s Kericho county was caught in the act with a church member’s wife. The pastor’s catch was an usher in the church.

On a fateful day, before service started, something fishy took place in the office of the pastor.

According to one of the church members and a friend to the victim of adultery, she had gone in the church to seek divine intervention.

The lady sought the pastor’s intervention after their family went months without having good money and so going to the pastor for a prayer meeting was the only solution to their problem.

Explaining to the angry crowd what had happened, one of the church members who witness the sacrilege said that when he approached the church he was invited by moaning and giggles of people who were actually intimate.

He said the lady was wailing and telling the pastor to cast out demons from her private parts as he was really ordained by God to take care of the believers.

The ugly scene occurred just minutes to the main service hence all the church services

of the day were postponed following the act.

Whereas a pastor is expected to be a role model but at this point, he had crossed the line, by feeding on his sheep instead of guiding them to the right path.

After the situation went out of control, the police arrived at the scene to rescue the angry mob because they had already given him a severe beating at first.

He was arraigned in court and after a while he was released.

Misfortune visits pastor

However, after some time, the pastor started feeling pain in his manhood. His scrotum started swelling uncontrollably, and he started feeling severe pain and Pus coming from his manhood.

His wife took him to hospital, however, his condition only got worse.

Meanwhile, the husband to the believer he was having Intimacy was swearing that the pastor will never find peace again as long as he was alive. Apparently, he had sought the help of the notorious Kenyan herbalist called Kiwanga doctors.

The pastor’s health deteriorated, he could not even walk. His church was losing followers, and he was ashamed of coming out in public because his scrotum had really swollen, and was almost touching the ground at that particular time.

The husband had said that the the only way the pastor would return to normal was to visit Kiwanga Doctors for treatment. He added that he had there before suspected that the pastor had an affair with his wife and he only wanted to punish him and teach him a lifetime lesson and other pastors who had a similar weakness of feasting their sheep raw in their churches lying that they were out casting demons and helping them solve out life situations.

The pastor was later taken to Kiwanga doctors’ offices with the help of the affected husband. He was assessed and later paid an amount of ksh50,000 to get things back to normal. Three days after coming from Kiwanga doctors the pastor was well again and this time around he started organizing crusades to castigate adultery.

In the church he warned fellow men not to commit adultery with wives of their fellow friends for that would cause harm as he was once punished.

