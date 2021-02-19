Nxt Radio’s Marcus Kwikiriza has officially bid farewell to Next Media Group for greener pastures.

Marcus has been hosting Nxt radio’s Morning Zoo show alongside Karitas Karisimbi and Another Round show on NBS TV alongside Geatano Kaggwa.

On Friday after his radio show, Marcus through his twitter handle called it quits from the Naguru based radio station, saying that it’s time for him to hang up the MIC.

“After many amazing years on morning radio, trying several times to quit and failing because of my love for it, it’s time for me to finally hang up the MIC,” he noted.

Marcus further revealed that he will miss working with Karisimbi, but optimistic that Nxt management will find a good replacement for him.

“Karitas Karisimbi, am gonna miss that infectious smile and energy. I’m more than confident that the team will get the best replacement on the show and keep breaking radio records. Coming out of retirement for an audio visual radio experience was more than worth it,” he said.

Marcus’s farewell tweet has come a few days after rumours making rounds on social media, alleging that he is set to join Vision Group as Chief Executive Officer, replacing Robert Kabushenga who resigned a few weeks ago.