Every February 14, people from all walks of life especially, the romantics celebrate their affection.

This special day is called Valentine’s Day.

If you are one of those people who treasure this day, here are the top 10 restaurants in town where you could take your loved one for a fancy outing;

1. La Cabana Bar & Restaurant

Located at Speke Apartments, Wampewo Avenue, La Cabana is a premium meat grill restaurant that also caters for the vegetarians. The restaurant offers unlimited meats that include, pork, top sirloin steak, lamb legs, rock salt pork cubes, BBQ chicken and beer marinated chicken served on skewers by an army of gauchos (South American Cowboys) with ‘Rambo knives’ at the flip of a card. It also has a great bar where the perfect blend of cocktails is in the barman’s specialty.

2.Amber Restaurant

Mestil Hotel’s Amber Restaurant offers delicious international buffets for breakfast, lunch and dinner. The menu comprises Far East cuisine, continental grills and mouth watering desserts.The restaurant is located in Nsambya, Barracks Drive.

3. Lake Terrace Restaurant

Situated at Speke Resort Munyonyo, Lake Terrace is an ideal place for lovers and presents fabulous views of the gardens and lake. The restaurant is as refreshing as its surroundings, peppered by well-kept gardens and the soothing waters of Lake Victoria. It offers multi-cuisine and wellness menus throughout the day. Borrowing from the freshness of its outdoor setting, everything at Lake Terrace speaks of nature, from ingredients, to recipes, to its heavenly setting.

4. The Lakes Restaurant

Kampala Serena’s Lakes Restaurant gives a beautiful dining room and a captivating outdoor terrace. Its breakfast and lunch take the form of an opulent hot and cold buffet. Dinner is themed nightly whilst offering selections from an a la carte menu.

5.Seven Seas Restaurant

The Seven Seas Restaurant at Sheraton Hotel Kampala will take you straight to the ocean with an excellent selection of fish and seafood. Lovers will enjoy seafoods with an Asian or Continental touch in an exclusive fine dining setting.

6. The Lawns Wild Game & Barbecue Restaurant

Located at Coral Crescent, Lower Kololo, the Lawns blends the urban landscape & Golf course views with lush green tropical garden, offering food selected all across continent and fused with local ingredients to create fusion delights.

7. Piato

Located at Lumuba Avenue, Piato Restaurant is Kampala’s premier continental dining experience with cuisines from Italy, Africa, India & a Grill section.

8. Tamarai Restaurant

For those who enjoy Thai and pan Asian food, Tamarai is the place for you. The restaurant prides itself in being the only restaurant in Kampala with a tea bar. With over 16 tea flavors imported all the way from Sri Lanka (they have the finest tea flavors you can taste). It is located on Plot 14 Lower Kololo Terrace in Kampala.

9.Fang Fang Chinese Restaurant

Fang Fang Restaurant is your ultimate dining place when you want to have a special treat and a taste of authentic Chinese/Asian food. Located in upper Nakasero in the quietness of a lush green natural cover, your adventure will be made worthwhile with well trained chefs and wait staff that make you almost forget that you are in Kampala.

10. Mediterraneo Restaurant

The Italian restaurant on Acacia Avenue has one of the finest menus in town; the decor is lovely and cosy and makes a great place to meet a friend(s) or something a little more romantic. Mediterraneo has an extensive Italian menu mostly defined by wood-fired pizzas, pastas, and fillets.

