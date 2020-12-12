Ruparelia Group under its real estate arm- Meera Investments Limited has officially unveiled Tagore Living Apartments, a built-to-sell residential condominium project located in the upscale area of Kamwokya.

Launching the project on Saturday, Jyotsna Ruparelia, wife to property mogul Sudhir Ruparelia said that Tagore Living offer buyers a unique one-off opportunity to invest in a development – either as a long term rentable investment or to live in.

“Tagore Living is aimed at creating an opportunity for both Ugandans and foreigners to invest and own property in Uganda, for either residential or investment purposes,” Mrs Jyotsna said, adding: “It is a residential project with luxurious and elegant living experience.”

She was accompanied by Sheena Ruparelia.

According to Sudhir Ruparelia, the Ruparelia Group chairman, Tagore Living is the group’s first built-to-sell residential development project, aimed at “creating an opportunity for both Ugandans and foreigners to invest and own property in Uganda, for either residential or investment purposes.”

Tagore Living comprises twenty-eight apartments. There are three configurations of the two-bedroom apartments- but each with a kitchen, a living room, dining room, and a spacious balcony from the living room. The three-bedroom apartments also come with a kitchen and dining room, a lounge, and an even more spacious balcony.

The apartment complex, according to the developers is connected to a 24-hour back-up generator. It is also equipped with a duplex passenger lift as well as a car lift to the two covered parking levels.

The facility is monitored by 24-hour surveillance CCTV cameras, a 24/7 operational control room, and security personnel. The apartments are also served by a common laundry/utility room and have for Wi-Fi internet connection, split air conditioning, and cable TV amongst the many other amenities.