Kampala Parents School (KPS) has revealed that there will be no admission fees for term one of the 2021 academic year.

“Free admissions! The Principal of Kampala Parents’ School informs all interested parents that there will be interviews for pupils from pre-primary to primary seven for the first term of 2021 intake from 8:00 am to 1:00 pm,” reads the statement released by school administration.

For parents who wish to have their children study at KPS, interviews for primary one pupils are scheduled for Saturday 7th November, primary two to primary four are set for Saturday 14th November, primary five to primary seven are taking place on Saturday 21 November.

There will another opportunity for primary one on Wednesday 24th November.

For Baby, Middle and Top classes, the interviews are scheduled for Saturday 28 November.

“Please, call in advance to place your appointment.”