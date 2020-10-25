It seems that female appearances are very subjective: some men like plump women, some men prefer slim girls, and others don’t care about the shape, but they pay attention to other things. Scientists have come to the conclusion that there are many subliminal things about female appearances that men notice unconsciously.

Different pieces of research were conducted by various scientists from several countries over assorted times. Overall, thousands of men and women took part in the studies.

We have decided to combine all the data that the scientists collected and tell you about the most important things women do that attract men.

1. Voice and manner of speaking

In the beginning, scientists found that men prefer women who have a high “feminine” voice. Marilyn Monroe is a great example of the ideal voice. The least attractive voice is a squeaky voice like Kim Kardashian’s and Ellen Page’s.

This is because high feminine voices are associated with youth, which equates with attractiveness. Older women often have squeaky voices.

Another research showed that men prefer women who speak in a similar manner to theirs. This is about the way certain words and letters are pronounced, the pace of speech and other details.

2. Height

Probably everyone knows that most of the time men prefer women shorter than themselves. The difference in height can be less than 7 or 8 inches.

However, there are a lot of men whose height is less than average. So, while tall men try to find short girls, short men look for women of a similar height.

3. Age

We often see couples where men are older than women. And it seems that the majority of couples are like that. However, there are very bright examples of couples where a woman is older.

Scientists found out that men aged before 20 and after 30 prefer women from 24 to 25 as sexual partners. This is because in this age a woman will most likely become a mother. And in this case, it doesn’t matter if a man or a woman even think about children. It’s all because of evolution. Men who had sexual contacts with women from 24 to 26 had more children than other men.

Men who are older than 30 and who choose older women than themselves can’t be explained by this theory. Probably, in this case, we need to look for more psychological reasons and motives. Or maybe we should keep in mind the fact that there are no situations where men choose women based on only one criterion of attractiveness.

4. Makeup

Research from 2014 claims that men prefer women who use makeup moderately. The most curious thing is that women don’t really like to have very bright makeup, but they think that men like it, which is why they often do it.

So, women who make a very bright makeup might repel the men they’re trying to attract. Don’t forget about this and choose your makeup wisely.

5.Lumbar curvature

The lumbar curvature is another universal standard of female beauty that is built into the male brain thanks to the evolution. On average, the angle between the back and the buttocks should be about 45.5°. This curvature is considered to be the most attractive for men.

This is because in the past (as it is now) this curvature allowed women not to suffer from backaches during pregnancy. Of course, many pregnant women experience pains in the back, but women who don’t have the “right curvature” are more susceptible to the pains.

You should always remember that appearance is not the only thing that interests men. There is also inner beauty, and we strongly believe that every woman is attractive in her own unique way. Besides, the studies showed that there are many men who were different from the majority. So, don’t fear to be outside the box and use your advantages in a smart way.

Brightside