Three schools belonging to Ruparelia Group of Companies have been cleared to reopen after fulfilling the Ministry of Health Standards Operating Procedures (SOPs).

The schools which include- Kampala Parents School (KPS), Delhi Public School International (DPS) and Kampala International School (KISU) have been given a certificate to operate.

Last month, President Yoweri Museveni ordered schools to reopen for candidates starting 15 October, 2020. Schools across the country were closed in March this year as a way of curbing the spread of Covid-19.

The certificate to operate, signed by Alex Kakooza, the Education Ministry Permanent Secretary said that the schools, which are all day-schools, “have met all the requirements for reopening after inspections for Compliance to Standard Operating Procedures (SOPS) for Prevention and Control of Covid-19 as only day school. You will be required to maintain that Standard Operating Procedures issued by the Ministry of Health and Ministry of Education and Sports on Covid-19,” read part of the certificate.

Dr. Sudhir Ruparelia the Group Chairman said that many of the SOPs especially for day schools were already being implemented by his schools as everyday protocol, so there was not much adjustments.

“All our schools are purpose-built with a lot of space provided. For example KISU is built on 14-acres while Kampala Parents and Delhi Public School International are built on 13-acres. Our classrooms are large enough and well ventilated. All schools have flush-toilets with inbuilt handwashing facilities, so we didn’t need much adjustment,” Dr Sudhir said.

To reopen, schools must be able to meet at least the two-metre spacing requirement for beds and two-metres between seats in the classroom. Schools must also install handwashing facilities among other SOPs.