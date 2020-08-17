We have to realize, that trying to be perfect, is almost the same of being fake. Cause perfection, is nothing but a fake thing. If you want to be perfect, or if you want something perfect, then you have a serious problem .

It’s so depressing how trying to be perfect, and being fake, is that similar, that is almost the same. When you stop being yourself for being in style, and being perfect, you enter in a new trend, that everyone is following…..Being fake.

I honestly think, that there is no style, no trends, the style is in yourself! And in that sad moment, when someone stops being him or herself, he is losing the true trend, that nowadays, few people follow.

Stop trying to be perfect if you don’t want to turn into fake, stop trying to follow stupid trends, stop thinking perfection exists in clothes, in make up, in hair and start believing, perfection exists in your way to be YOURSELF.