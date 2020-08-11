As Uganda continues to grapple with the Covid-19 pandemic which has brought the world on its knees, the Uganda National Cultural Centre (UNCC) has come up with digital programs to enable arts lovers enjoy theatre at the comfort of their homes amidst the novel virus setback.

The programs code named Artalks and UNCC@home theatre will be launched on 12th & 14th August 2020 respectively.

According to UNCC Executive Director Francis Peter Ojede, the arts and culture Industry is one of the most affected since the pandemic hit the world and Uganda in particular. As a result many theatre spaces can’t be accessed including the UNCC auditorium.

“This has prompted the Practitioners to rethink how to reinvent themselves as we continue to look for a lasting solution,” Mr Ojede said in a statement on Monday.

“It is on this note that UNCC is premiering two programs launching us into the digital world. We had to make sure we are ready and that’s why it has taken us a bit of time. You will be able to enjoy theatre, workshops, discussions and training from the comfort of your homes.I am therefore happy to introduce to you; UNCC@Home theatre and Artalks.”

How the programs will work:

Robert Musiitwa, the Public Relations Officer at UNCC says on a weekly basis through UNCC@Home theatre, UNCC will stream series of thrilling archived performances including comedy, music concerts, poetry performance, dance theatre productions and festivals that were filmed at the Uganda National Theatre Stage.

The premiere show is on Friday 14th August, 2020 at 7:30pm (EAT) and we will start off with “Crazy Storms” written by celebrated and an award-winning playwright, Director and Actor Philip Luswata and Directed by Richard Kagolobya (PhD). (Lecturer Makerere University Dept. of Performing Arts and Film).

On the other hand, the artalks is basically a virtual platform created for the stakeholders to hold conversations and share ideas pertaining to arts and culture sector.

“Through these conversations we hope to inspire, develop and grow the industry together. We plan to host these shows in the 2nd and 4th week of every month starting on 12th August 2020 11:00am – 01:00pm (EAT). The Premiere show will run under the theme “the Impact of COVID-19 on the Cultural and Creative Industries”. Key note speaker is Mr. Sam Okello Kelo- Chair Person Board of Trustees Uganda National Cultural Centre while the Panelists are: Berverly Namboze, Flavia Ibanda, Musinguzi Godfrey, Balimunsi Philip and Francis Peter Ojede,” Mr Musiitwa said.

“Without partners, all this cannot be possible, therefore we would like to appreciate the artists, producers and directors who have allowed us to share their works, during this unprecedented time, when so many theatre fans haven’t been able to visit their local theatres, cinema halls, museums and galleries in the past several months. Finally we would like to remind you that physically we are still closed and therefore encourage you stay home.”

About UNCC:

Uganda National Cultural Centre was established in 1959 by the Uganda National Cultural Centre Act 1959 (and amended in 1965). The key mandate of UNCC is to Preserve, Promote, Develop and Popularize Uganda’s Artistic and Cultural heritage in Uganda and beyond.

UNCC is a semi-autonomous body under the Ministry of Gender, Labor and Social development. It is governed by the Board of Trustees who are appointed by the Minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development. The day to day operations of UNCC is vested in the hands of management which is headed by the Executive Director.