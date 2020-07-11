Sanyu FM radio in Kampala has rewarded its employee who walked on foot from Buloba for three months to work in Kampala during the total lockdown due to Coronavirus.

Steven Kyaka a traffic controller at Sanyu FM has been walking about 40km to and from his work place.

He was rewarded with a brand new motorcycle bajaj boxer by the company because of the commitment and passion for his job.

Betsy Mugamba who handed over the motorcycle and its documentation noted that Kyaka has been working at the station for the last seven years.

“He stood out because during COVID time when we were all under lockdown, Kyaka decided to walk to work every morning” Mrs Mugamba said.

She added ” He does not live in Bukoto, Nalya or Kololo, he lives in Buloba. Its quite far. He walked from Buloba to Kampala for 3 months”.

Mugamba also thanked Sanyu FM Managing Director Rajiv Ruparelia for accepting to reward Steven Kyaka because of his commitment.

“When i told Mr Rajiv he was so touched and said that we should give Kyaka a motorcycle. That why he has a bike today. I also want to ask other employees to follow suit”.

Kyaka in his remarks also said the respect for his work acted as a driving force to walk from home to work every day.

“I felt so bad about Presidential directives on COVID 19 which included curfew and suspension of public transport. From then I knew keeping a job would be ‘survival for the fitest because I stay very far in Buloba, no way the staff van could come to pick and drop me”.

” I was advised by management to stay home until the Lockdown is lifted but I had to be around with the aim of delivering positive results and keeping my job. I decided to walk to work”.

Kyaka is not only a radio traffic controller but also an author and has written a number of books such as Tuzaalibwa Kubonaabona (Born to Suffer), The Route to my Saviour, Kadongokamu Music Directory (detailing Herman Basudde’s and other stars in Ugandan country music, The Ark of Love and WHY SOME PASS & OTHERS FAIL.