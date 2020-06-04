Speke Apartments Wampewo has installed sanitizing booths as one of the measures to control the spread of coronavirus.

Sajeev Kulangarath, the General manager of the apartments says this is a critical move to protect their guests and workers from contracting the deadly virus.

“It is an extra precaution against Covid19 and people are appreciating. It is a new investment in the hospitality industry,” Mr Kulangarath.

Speke Apartments’ move follows government’s call to all owners of hotels and public buildings to install sanitizing booths on their facilities as a way of limiting the spread of the pandemic.

Dr Joyce Moriku Kaducu, the state minister for primary health care said the new technology is an effective way to sanitize visitors.

“It’s a good innovation especially to the hospitality industry. It sanitizes the whole body unlike the usual ones of sanitizing only the hands.”

How it works

You pass through a metal tunnel and a cold mist containing a disinfectant for killing the virus is sprayed on you before accessing the facility.

” It sanitizes the outside but does not kill the virus inside your body. Some people may think that after passing through the tunnel and being sprayed, they are free from the virus,” Dr Kaducu clarified.