Tweeps have been served with yet another drama after the Makerere Community Church Lead Pastor, Martin Ssempa got into a simple clash with singer Wycliffe Tugume aka Ykee Benda.

It all started when Benda shared a Snapchat flited picture on his page, captioning it with ‘I have decided to get my body in shape this quarantine… I want to contest for Mister Kampala when this is over’.

But, surprised on seeing Benda with glossy lips, Ssempa quickly shared the picture on his page and asked if the Bomboclat singer was still playing with his mommy’s lipstick.

“I said…. hey “YkeeBenda are you playing with mommy’s lipstick again? What’s that on your lips?” pastor Ssempa said.

Though it looked to be a simple joke that even Benda took lightly, some tweeps were worried, thinking that the ‘man of God’ is trying to promote metrosexual men, say, males who want to be females.

“Accommodating this for even a joke is enough to promote comfort with males trying to be females, its like adding some effort to their struggle,” a one Kalejin Pounds said.

However, others think that its wrong to troll Benda over his lipstick, for that is the nature of his lips.

“If you’ve seen Ykee in person, you would know that’s how the guy’s lips look…You’ll like trolling people for nothing,” Iam Sammy said.