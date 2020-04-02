The lockdown painful and bothersome as it may appear can be used to better our selves by doing the following;

1. Learn anew skill e.g Baking or cooking. You can use the time to pick up a new skill in the Kitchen with family or alone. This could later alone be a good business idea esp baking.

2. Tide up and beautify your living spaces to make homes better and cleaner spaces for you and family.

3. Gardening. This is good connection time for you as family and individuals. Simple gardening within the Compounds or shambas for those with some or farming. This is aplanting season you can make the best of it to ensure great harvests.

4. Writing, studying and Researching. This is good time for writing articles, doing research or studying relevant short courses on line. These will add value to you as aBusiness or an individual.

5. Reading. Grab that book you had always wanted to read but had no time. There are even online books if you cant get hard copies but have anice read. It will keep your mind alert and you shall learn alot.

6. Excercise, lots of folks leave early and return very late daily. This is great time to do home based excercises or take ajog or nice walk. Fortunately there are less cars and roads or neighborhoods are much safer. Walk as family if you can it is great time for bonding.

7. Watch anice Movie or documetary. It could be Entertainment based or Educational. But limit watching to acceptable time both for you and kids.

8. Play and Pray together; Play those board games, skits, with family. This can be great time to bond as family through games esp indoor games if you dont have alot of space.

When did you last play with your wife and kids some silly game??. This is the time to catch up on those missed moments. They will greatly renew your relationships and energies.

Pray and fellowship together. It does miracles

9. For those with SMEs and other businesses. This is a good time to review and refine some of your strategies e.g. Marketing Strategy, Distribution Strategy, Business plans, Branding strategy etc. This is important bse this disruption will change anumber of things. So plan accordingly to refocus your Budgets and plans to keep your business afloat.

Re-evaluate what is relevant and what wont be given the missed revenue and make necessary adjustments

10. Finaly and most importantly REST. Alot people work so hard to make ends meet and never get time to rest even when they so badly want.

Please, make the best of this time by resting. Take that nap you have taken ages without having. Sit under that shade with amat and pillow and let go.

Allow the body and brain to renew as you sit at that balcony you never use.

A restful body and mind will be very crucial when this mess has gone.

Above all, keep safe stay home and follow all guidelines as issued by Government.

Stay safe and Pray for the world!!