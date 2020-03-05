The senior pastor of Revival Church Kawaala Augustine Yiga is back in news with something to say about the ongoing fight between fellow Pastors, Aloysious Bugingo and Jackson Senyonga.

Yiga claimed that on several occasions, these fighting pastors have constantly abused and called him names, but currently they have turned into a public shame basing on their unending fights.

During a service at his church on Thursday, Yiga said that God showed him Ugandan pastors divided and fighting like grasshoppers.

“God showed me Ugandan Pastors divided and backbiting each other, they are now fighting like grasshoppers. God can surely make all your enemies fight to destroy themselves. But I know they will soon look for me, they will need me” he said.

Yiga and Senyonga have been rivals for a long while, following statement Senyonga makes that the ‘Abizaayo’ pastor is a conman and a false preacher, Yiga at one time even said that Senyonga was behind his death rumors that made rounds on social media last year.

Yiga also claimed that Senyonga pays people to go to his church to pretend to be mad and then after, he pins the drama of false miracles on him.

“There is a certain Pastor, I don’t want to say his name on air but he has a church ‘Ku Satu’ (Mile Three) but he always tries everything possible to bring me down and tarnish my reputation. He pays people to pretend being mad and sends them to my church for prayers, After he exposes them to the world and claims that I staged and paid them, he does all this to make me look bad in public,” Yiga said in 2019.