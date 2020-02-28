As Uganda prepares to commemorate this year’s Women’s Day next Sunday 8th March 2020, the Greenhill Schools have had their annual celebrations today.

As Greenhill Schools’ Culture, the ladies of the institution are always given an opportunity to stage an assembly to honor the International Women’s Day.

This year’s assembly themed, “I am Generation Equality; Respecting Women’s Rights”, was indeed a special one with the Speaker of Parliament, Hon. Rebecca Kadaga present as the Guest of Honor.

The event also had the Minister of Health, Hon. Jane Aceng, the Chairman of the Greenhill Academy Limited Board, Eng. Proscovia Njuki, the Rector, Mrs. Joy Veronica Maraka and the entire school community of parents, staff and pupils in attendance.

During this impressive assembly, the ladies of Greenhill Academy Primary-Kibuli, Greenhill Academy Secondary-Kibuli and Greenhill Primary School Buwaate showcased their creativity, speech, music, dance and drama skills; not forgetting their remarkable style with a touch of African fabric.

Speaker Kadaga during her speech noted that this is the first kind of celebration she had ever witnessed in a school. She thanked the founders of the of Greenhill schools for the great vision they implemented and, has now grown into a legacy.

She reminded the public not to take for granted the achievements women have been able to register currently.

Comparing with the historical times Hon. Kadaga informed the audience that many years ago, women had to get permission from the court to be able to study courses like medicine or engineering or to even stand for positions in the Senate and the government.

The speaker concluded her remarks by commending the school for educating the pupils and staff about equity highlighting that it is imperative for both men and women to respect each other.

This special day was concluded with the ladies being hosted to sumptuous meal befit for queen.