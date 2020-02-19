Belly fat is one of those frustrating situations that sinks a lady’s self-esteem.

Losing belly fat is a dream come true for every woman. Even though the other body parts don’t lose weight, the bell fat must vanish!

Some women have gone an extra mile to download these weight loss Apps from play store in order to get the ideal body shape.

Sadly, most do not see the change and resort to slimming tea or buying gutters in order to hide the hurdle and appear stunning with a perfect body that leaves heads turning.

Others have laid out strategic fasting to purposely lose the weight and automatically overcome the belly fat. Meanwhile, such strategy comes with complications like ulcers due to starvation.

Did you know that there are easier ways to exercise and lose belly fat without heading to the gym? Yes, this does not only limit expenditure but also enables one to freely express themselves when training.

Enough of the lamenting about belly fat, try out these seven hacks that will put a smile on your face;

Drinking water.

We all know that water is life right! So how about we let go of the beverages for water. It is recommended for a person to take eight glasses of water daily in order to be healthy. Water purifies your body system by flushing out the toxins and also keeps your body hydrated. Not only will water help in calorie reduction but gives you a clear and smooth skin.

Changing diet.

Apart from water working the magic, the diet too determines the belly fat. It is advisable to eat more of food rich in vitamins; these are the green leafy vegetables like spinach, broccoli and mustard greens which are essentially low on calories. Frequent consumption of the vegetables can enable one to also lose weight.

Skipping.

This shouldn’t be a hard exercise to make one complain. Time yourself and if possible, skip at least 100 times a day. Skipping not only burns the calories in the body but also improves on ones breathing, strengthening the shoulders and arms.

Walking.

Walking is simple exercise which everyone that is able too can do can belly fat too. Taking a walk for fifteen minutes will not kill you but rather improve on your health. A slow walk burns some fat while a fast walk is more effective. Most people almost do everything seated, at work, travelling, and sometimes even at home, making it hard to see the effectiveness of the exercise.

Do squats.

I know this is a little tiring but if you have a set target, you will do the hard work to achieve it. Squats do strengthen your glutes and the thigh muscles. The more effort put into doing squats more calories lost.

Sit-ups.

This exercise does strengthen the stomach muscles but also enable one to lose general body fat. Carry out a ten minutes training of sit up in order for its effectiveness. For better results, do this daily.

Chill out.

This is the most important step for one to take to fight belly fat before the other ways can come in. Stress accumulates hormone cortisol around your body directing the fat to your abs.It is advised you have got to relax and be stress free.

I know with the work and other issues, stress comes in but how you handle it is what matters the most.Try watching a movie on the weekends, hanging out with friends and exercising self care which is very key.

Do you have a story in your community or an opinion to share with us: Email us at editorial@watchdoguganda.com